Utes in the NFL: Week 1

*Former Utes who are currently on the practice squad will not be included in these recaps until they are added to the gameday roster.

31 Buffalo Bills

10 LA Rams

In a game that featured a few former Utes, it was Buffalo that eventually ran away with a win against the defending Super Bowl champs. Zach Moss had 6 carries for 15 yards and had 6 receptions for 21 yards and showed some tough running both in and out of the backfield. Matt Gay was 1/1 on an impressive 57-yard field goal and 1/1 on the extra point attempt. Terrell Burgess had no noteworthy stats.

27 New Orleans Saints

26 Atlanta Falcons

The Saints squeaked out a victory in Atlanta thanks to a late game-winning field goal. Nephi Sewell is on the practice squad for the Saints but Chase Hansen had 1 solo tackle in the win.

10 San Francisco 49ers

19 Chicago Bears

The Trey Lance era got off to a shaky start in a rain-soaked Soldier Field. Conditions weren’t great for punter Mitch Wishnowsky but he had 4 punts for a total of 161 yards which was an average of 40.3 yards. His longest punt was 51 yards and he had 3 punts inside the 20-yard line. Jaylon Johnson had 4 tackles including 3 which were solo tackles and 1 tackle for loss in the win for the Bears.

24 Baltimore Ravens

9 New York Jets

Free safety Marcus Williams led the Ravens in tackles with 12 which included 10 solo tackles. Marcus Williams also recorded his first interception with the Ravens. It was certainly an impressive performance for someone who will feature heavily for the Baltimore defense this season. Tyler Huntly did not see action in the win.

22 Jacksonville Jaguars

28 Washington Commanders

Despite the loss in his first regular-season NFL game, Jacksonville will be happy with the performance of first-round pick Devin Lloyd as he led the team with 11 tackles and 8 of which were solo tackles.

7 New England Patriots

20 Miami Dolphins

It was a great start to the Mike McDaniel era in Miami as the Dolphins made it difficult for Mac Jones. Eric Rowe didn’t have noteworthy stats in the win for the Dolphins.

20 Indianapolis Colts

20 Houston Texans

Ties don’t happen often in the NFL but it was a stalemate in Houston. Julian Blackmon had 1 tackle in the tie (which was a solo tackle).

44 Kansas City Chiefs

21 Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu had 2 tackles (both of which were solo tackles) in a lopsided victory for the Chiefs in Glendale.

19 Las Vegas Raiders

24 LA Chargers

The Raiders have CB Javelin Guidry and OT Jackson Barton on their roster but both players are second string so neither player saw action in a close loss in LA.

16 Denver Broncos

17 Seattle Seahawks

In the return of Russell Wilson Seattle held off a disjointed Broncos offense as the Broncos missed a late 64 yard field goal attempt to win the game. The Broncos are without WR Tim Patrick as he suffered a season ending injury last month. Garret Bolles started at OT for the Broncos who saw a few drives end in the red zone. LB Cody Barton had an outstanding effort for the Seahawks as he recorded 10 total tackles (8 solo tackles) and 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack on the night in a big upset win in Seattle.