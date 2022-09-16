Opponent Preview: San Diego State Offense

Much like Utah’s highly lauded offense, San Diego State’s offense will look significantly different than the one that took down the Utes just a season ago.

Headlined by senior journeyman quarterback Braxton Burmeister (6’1”, 205 lbs), who Utah previously faced as an Oregon Duck back in 2017, the Aztecs have shown an ability to score through their 1-1 record, putting up a combined 58 points against Arizona and Idaho State. Of those 58 points, Burmeister has accounted for 18, with two touchdown passes and a rushing TD to his name.

Senior wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (6’6”, 210 lbs) was essentially a non-factor against the Utes last season but has been a favorite target for Burmeister in 2022, reeling in both TD passes and a team-leading 46 passes off five receptions, though fellow senior Jesse Matthews (6’0”, 190 lbs) isn’t far behind with 42 yards on five catches. Shavers’ size sets him apart, particularly in the red zone.

On the ground, Burmeister’s dual-threat athleticism will need to be accounted for, but a stable of running backs will work to challenge Utah’s defensive line. Sophomore Jaylon Armstead (5’11”, 220 lbs) is averaging 12.9 yards per carry through just 10 attempts, but its freshman Cam Davis (5’8”, 175 lbs) who takes the bulk of the carries, rushing 17 times for 77 yards and one TD. Senior Jordan Byrd (5’9” 170 lbs) rounds out the three-headed monster, who has also accounted for a TD, while averaging 11.4 yards on seven carries.

The Aztecs have a dynamic, well-rounded offense that should keep Utah’s defense in check as they work to remain relevant in the CFP race.