How to watch Utah play SDSU

The Utes return to Rice-Eccles today to avenge last season’s loss to San Diego State. That loss, in retrospect, is where Utah’s season turned around. That is the game where Cam Rising took control of the offense and the rest is history.

SDSU is coming into the game at 1-1 with their loss coming against Arizona in week one. Last season SDSU had a tough defense that Utah struggled to break, until Rising entered the game and he rallied Utah from down two scores to force overtime. The Aztecs are still limited offensively, as they rely heavily on the run game. If Utah makes them pass the ball and play behind the chains they should be able to pull away. SDSU is a good team and one that Utah needs to be locked in for or else last year may repeat itself.

If you’re unable to make it to the stadium, here’s how to enjoy the game:

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kick: 8pm

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN700