Utes in the NFL: Week 2

20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10 New Orleans Saints

Chase Hansen didn’t see any noteworthy stats in the home loss to Tampa Bay. The game was tight as it was a heavily defensive battle throughout. The game was tied 3-3 entering the 4th quarter but then the Buccaneers pulled away with 17 points in the 4th quarter to seal the victory.

0 Indianapolis Colts

24 Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd had a solid game racking up 6 total tackles (3 solo tackles) and an interception in his home debut. Julian Blackmon for the Colts had one total tackle in the loss. The Jaguars had only 3 wins last season so this was a great way to start their season. Hopefully, Devin Lloyd will continue to have some critical plays moving forward.

42 Miami Dolphins

38 Baltimore Ravens

In one of the craziest games of the day on Sunday both Marcus Williams and Eric Rowe had excellent games for their respective sides. Marcus Williams led the Ravens with 10 total tackles (7 solo tackles) and 2 passes defended. Eric Rowe had 6 total tackles (6 solo tackles) in the big Dolphins comeback win. The Dolphins were down by 21 points late in the 3rd quarter and came back with a late touchdown to secure the win.

27 Atlanta Falcons

31 Los Angeles Rams

Terrell Burgess didn’t have any noteworthy stats in the win but Matt Gay was 1-1 with a 20-yard field goal and was 4/4 on extra point attempts. LA had an important rebound win after getting blown out by Buffalo in Week 1.

7 Seattle Seahawks

27 San Francisco 49ers

The Seahawks were knocked back to reality after a shocking upset of Denver in Week 1. Despite the loss, Cody Barton co-led the Seahawks in tackles with 11 total tackles (4 solo tackles). Mitch Wishnowsky had 3 punts for a total of 132 yards with an average of 44 yards per punt. He also had 2 punts inside the 20-yard line with his longest punt of 47 yards.

9 Houston Texans

16 Denver Broncos

Garret Bolles once again led the Broncos offensive line in an unimpressive home debut for Russell Wilson. The Broncos narrowly defeated the lowly Houston Texans in their home opener. The Broncos will hope to have worked out the kinks in time for more serious competition.

29 Arizona Cardinals

23 Las Vegas Raiders

Javelin Guidry and Jackson Barton didn’t see any action for the Raiders in their heartbreaking loss but Leki Fotu recorded 1 tackle in an incredible come-from-behind victory for Arizona. The Cardinals scored with no time left on the clock and converted on the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. Hunter Renfrow fumbled trying to get extra yards and the Cardinals returned the fumble for a walk-off touchdown.

10 Chicago Bears

27 Green Bay Packers

Jaylon Johnson didn’t have any noteworthy stats as the Bears continued their dismal run against the Packers. The Bears had a chance to close the gap in this game but had a questionable shotgun quarterback sneak on 4th and goal and came up just short. The Packer's running game was the dominant factor for Green Bay in the win.

7 Tennessee Titans

41 Buffalo Bills

This game was part of a Monday night doubleheader and was close for most of the first half before the Bills scored late and shut out the Titans in the second half. Zach Moss had 3 carries for 17 yards (although his longest carry was 17 yards) and was targeted once. The Bills once again put in a performance worthy of a Super Bowl contender.

7 Minnesota Vikings

24 Philadelphia Eagles

Please just take a bow Britain Covey who has the most perseverance of anyone I have ever seen. The 25-year-old NFL rookie was a long shot to even make the practice squad but now in just his second week, he was elevated Monday from the practice squad to the active roster. Unfortunately for Covey, the Eagles forgot to tell their parking lot attendants that he’s now an active NFL player. Britain Covey attempted to park in the player’s parking lot ahead of Monday night’s game but was denied access because they didn’t believe he was an Eagles player. Covey then went on to have 3 punt returns for 14 yards (averaging 4.7 yards per return) with his longest return for 8 yards.