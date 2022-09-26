State of the PAC 12: Week 4

45 UCLA Bruins

17 Colorado Buffaloes

I think the biggest surprise in this game is that Colorado managed to score more than one touchdown in a game for the first time this season. Charbonnet had 3 rushing touchdowns for the Bruins in the win. The Bruins led 21-10 at the half but then scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to run away with the win in Boulder.

31 Arizona Wildcats

49 California Golden Bears

The ups and downs continue for both of these teams as Jayden de Laura had an impressive day going 27-45 for 401 yards passing and 2 touchdown passes. The problem was that Cal’s running back Ott had 19 carries for 274 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. Arizona actually led 24-21 at halftime but Cal scored the Wildcats 28-7 in the second half to pick up a big win.

44 (#15) Oregon Ducks

41 Washington State Cougars

Washington State was in control of this game and leading 27-15 entering the 4th quarter, unfortunately for the Cougars, Oregon had a dominant 4th quarter and outscored Washington State 29-14 in a wild quarter to allow Oregon to escape with the victory (granted Washington State scored their final touchdown with only seconds remaining in the game). Bo Nix followed up his impressive game against BYU with another great performance going 33-44 for 428 yards passing and 3 touchdown passes. Oregon took the lead late in the fourth quarter and then sealed the win with a pick 6 with under two minutes remaining to escape Pullman with a big win.

22 Stanford Cardinal

40 (#18) Washington Huskies

Michael Penix Jr. has been an impressive transfer pickup for the Huskies and led the Huskies to victory in Seattle. He went 22-37 for 309 yards passing and 2 touchdown passes. Washington led 30-7 entering the 4th quarter and was in control of this game throughout.

17 (#7) USC Trojans

14 Oregon State Beavers

This was certainly no easy victory for USC on the road in Corvallis. The Beavers actually led 7-3 at halftime and were leading late into the 4th quarter. The Trojans were able to save one of their best drives of the game for the end as Caleb Williams hit Jordan Addison for a 21-yard touchdown pass with only 1 minute and 13 seconds on the clock. The Beavers tried to march down the field to get in field goal range but the Trojans intercepted an intended pass to seal the victory.

34 (#13) Utah Utes

13 Arizona State Sun Devils

The Utah offense was a little inconsistent and had a few drives end with a turnover on downs as they attempted to score some more points to pad their resume’. Tavion Thomas did not play the entire first half as he was held out for an undisclosed reason. The Utes jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led 24-6 at the half. The worst news of the night came on the last play of the first quarter as Brant Kuithe went down with what appears to be a serious injury. He was seen walking off with the aid of his teammates and his leg wrapped in ice.