Utes in the NFL: Week 3

20 Houston Texans

23 Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson was a late scratch for this game so unfortunately, he didn’t play due to injury but the Bears still won the game after a late turnover led to a field goal.

17 Kansas City Chiefs

20 Indianapolis Colts

This was a massive upset in the NFL world as the Colts managed to knock off the previously undefeated Chiefs at home. Julian Blackmon had 1 tackle (1 solo tackle) to aid in the win.

19 Buffalo Bills

21 Miami Dolphins

This was the battle of undefeated teams but it was Miami that held off a late Buffalo drive to win the game. The Bills were on the edge of field goal range but ran out of time trying to spike the football to give their kicker a chance at a win. Zach Moss had 4 carries for 46 yards rushing (the longest run was 43 yards). Moss also had 1 catch for 6 yards. On the other side, Eric Rowe recorded 4 tackles (4 solo tackles) to help lead the Dolphins to the win.

37 Baltimore Ravens

26 New England Patriots

As long as Lamar Jackson stays healthy Tyler Huntley will not see the field. Nonetheless, the Ravens have benefitted from the play of Marcus Williams as he had 5 total tackles (4 solo tackles) and 1 tackle for loss in a solid road victory against the Patriots.

24 Philadelphia Eagles

8 Washington Commanders

The Eagles continue to fly to a 3-0 start to the season. Britain Covey had 5 punt returns totaling 34 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per return. His longest return was for 12 yards. Covey did fumble once but the Eagles were able to recover the fumble.

14 New Orleans Saints

22 Carolina Panthers

Chase Hansen didn’t have any stats of note in the road loss against the Panthers.

38 Jacksonville Jaguars

10 Los Angeles Chargers

Devin Lloyd continues to justify his first-round draft status as he had 7 total tackles (5 solo tackles) and 3 pressures in the win. Lloyd also had an interception in which he returned for 10 yards and nearly scored on the return. The Jaguars fanbase is definitely thrilled with his production so far.

20 Los Angeles Rams

12 Arizona Cardinals

After the impressive come-from-behind victory for Arizona last week you may have thought their offense would be more efficient. However, the Ram's defense made life difficult for Murray and the Rams picked up an impressive road win. Terrell Burgess had 2 total tackles (1 solo tackle) in the win and Leki Fotu had 1 tackle for the Cardinals in a losing effort. Matt Gay continued to be reliable for the Rams as he was 2-2 with his longest a 40-yard field and 2-2 on extra point attempts.

27 Atlanta Falcons

23 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle had the lead at halftime but was outscored in the 3rd quarter and Atlanta escaped with the victory. Cody Barton had 5 tackles (3 solo tackles) in the loss.

10 San Francisco 49ers

11 Denver Broncos

This was an ugly defensive game through and through and the Broncos scored their only touchdown late in the fourth quarter and then forced a fumble to seal the victory. It was a tough night for Garett Bolles and the Denver offense as the 49ers defense played tough against the new-look Russel Wilson offense. On the other side, it was a busy night for Mitch Wishnowsky as he had 7 punts for 362 yards averaging 51.7 yards per punt with 2 touchbacks, and 3 downed inside the 20-yard line. His longest punt was an incredible 74 yards in the mile-high elevation.