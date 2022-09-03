How to watch Utah take on Florida

We’re back! Football season is here, and the Utes open on the road in a huge game against the Florida Gators. The No. 7 ranked Utes look to have a big season and getting a win on the road in SEC territory would be a perfect way to open the season.

The Utes return a ton of players from last year’s conference title team and are hoping to have a big season. The Gators are starting a new era with a new head coach but have plenty of talent. This is viewed by many as the biggest season opener in Utah football history.

The last time we saw the Utes, they were leaving the field at the Rose Bowl, coming up just short of beating Ohio State. Most of that team is back, hoping to do something even bigger. They start the season in prime time on ESPN, so there will be a lot of eyes on the Utes; the question is how they handle the pressure.

Here’s how to check out the game:

Kick: 5pm MDT

Location: The Swamp

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN700