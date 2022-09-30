Goodbye and Go Utes

It’s time we at Block U said goodbye. SBNation is making some changes, and Block U isn’t in the future, which is unfortunate, but we appreciate the opportunity to cover the school that we love.

I joined the site back in 2014 after years of podcasting and contributing for the likes of KSL.com, and this site has helped me interview many coaches, players, administrators, and more. I was on the sidelines for many incredible moments, sat in the press box for press booth rattling plays, and traveled to games to see cool venues and experiences. Thank you all for support during our time on this site

Through those years, we have had some incredible people join and help the site, including the likes of Steven Ford, Alex Stark, Aaron Woods, Philip Malugade, Trent Southwick, and so many others that I’m forgetting about right now. Thanks to you all.

Aaron will be plowing ahead with an independent site and more, so stay tuned to what he’s building as he wants to continue to build upon the Block U community, with the name TBD (hopefully with the name Block U both on Twitter and the site). Follow him on Twitter @UteDude92. Aaron has great passion and insight with Utah football and the rest of the athletic department.

This version of Block U will be officially going dark after today, but I’ll still be in the stands cheering like crazy every week as Utah pursues another Pac-12 championship.

My final thoughts on the football program: this team is very good. They will have a tough road to repeat, but they can do just that. USC, UCLA, Oregon, Oregon State, and Wazzu will test this team. They’ll be in Vegas at the end if they stay healthy and do not shoot themselves in the foot like the Florida game. But this will be the harder championship to win, for sure.

Anyway, thanks for joining us all these years, and I can’t wait to see you at Rice-Eccles.

Go Utes